Eiffage’s (EFGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFGSY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on shares of Eiffage and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.90 on Friday. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.