Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) versus Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Critical Comparison

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 191.54%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 640.28 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.09 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.82

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -6,673.63% -26.30% -23.70% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Risk and Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

