Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

