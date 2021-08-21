Element Wealth LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,040 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 36,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

