Element Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Element Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 3.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Element Wealth LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $77.50. 15,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,285. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.