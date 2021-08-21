Element Wealth LLC Has $10.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,263,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $445.31. 4,661,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.