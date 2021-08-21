Element Wealth LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,910,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

