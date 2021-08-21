Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of ELSSF opened at $17.94 on Friday. Elis has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94.

Get Elis alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.