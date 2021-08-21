Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $146.04 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $154.83 or 0.00315312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,271,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,322,785 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

