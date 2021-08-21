Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 527,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of BABYF stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Else Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

