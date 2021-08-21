Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $311,905.12

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Elysian has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $311,905.12 and approximately $133,400.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00819220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00105406 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

