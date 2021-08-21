Endo International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 13,111 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 232% compared to the average volume of 3,951 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.