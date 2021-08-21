Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 14.2% in July

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

