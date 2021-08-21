Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 66,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 282.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,050,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,970,670 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

