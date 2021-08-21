Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 239,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,412. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

