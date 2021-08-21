Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 3.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,074.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,957. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,194.43. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 206.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

