EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $630.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $301.67 and a 52-week high of $634.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $550.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,583.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

