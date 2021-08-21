Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $126,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $264.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

