Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Equinix worth $134,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $835.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $817.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

