Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQGPF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$110.69 price objective (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.24.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.03.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.