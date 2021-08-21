Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year. Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

