Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUYTY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

