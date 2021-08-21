Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EUTLF stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

