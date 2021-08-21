EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Sells $13,910.16 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $13,910.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,129 shares in the company, valued at $902,991.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EverQuote by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in EverQuote by 108,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 28.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

