EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.40 Million

Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report $110.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $110.83 million. EverQuote reported sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $444.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 388,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,674. The company has a market cap of $529.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

