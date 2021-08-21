Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $45,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

