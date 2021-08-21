Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik Sells 11,962 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vikram Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98.

EOLS stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $591.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

