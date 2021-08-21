Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.22. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

