Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,493 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $192,341,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $39,384,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 835,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,219,000 after acquiring an additional 249,811 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $144.33 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

