Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 11,094 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 997.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,432,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock worth $455,743,687 in the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.