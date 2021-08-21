Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $775,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Century Communities by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE:CCS opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.