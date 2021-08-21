Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.27% of DSP Group worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DSP Group stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of -73.36, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

