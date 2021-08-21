Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

