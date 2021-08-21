Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $37.56 million and $2.56 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.29 or 1.00110842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00919298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.49 or 0.06665901 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.