Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $82.45. 449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.86.

About Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.