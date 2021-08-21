eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.49. eXp World has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,377,656 shares in the company, valued at $949,485,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,840 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

