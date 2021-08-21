Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA."

FN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

FN opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

