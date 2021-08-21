Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gabalex Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 6.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

