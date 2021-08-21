Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 1,950 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

