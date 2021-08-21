Falcon Project Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $3.17 million and $1,014.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.81 or 0.99823468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.00920451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.00718310 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

