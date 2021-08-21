Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report sales of $35.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $37.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $147.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 180,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,595. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $442.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.