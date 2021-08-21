FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Shares Down 0.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

