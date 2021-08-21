Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,341. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,052 shares of company stock worth $8,117,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

