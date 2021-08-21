Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $67.01 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

