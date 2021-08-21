Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00149435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,573.40 or 1.00019304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.00920076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.11 or 0.06617952 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

