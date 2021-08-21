Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $311.94

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.94 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 324.50 ($4.24). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 445,485 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.32.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.