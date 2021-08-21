Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $80.17 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.19.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.