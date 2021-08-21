Financial Analysis: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) versus Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hancock Whitney and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 0 3 1 3.25 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.13%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 27.84% 11.39% 1.15% Macatawa Bank 35.41% 13.15% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 2.82 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -59.93 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.09 $30.17 million N/A N/A

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

