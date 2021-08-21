Financial Survey: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) versus Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weatherford International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Weatherford International -32.44% -57.14% -10.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weatherford International $3.69 billion 0.01 -$1.92 billion N/A N/A

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Weatherford International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Weatherford International Company Profile

