Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 99,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,299,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.